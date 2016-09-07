Hilgeforts mark 50 years

FORT LORAMIE — Kathy and Karl Hilgefort, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Sept. 11, 2016, at an 11 a.m. Mass in the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, a dinner at Morrie’s and an open house from there from 2 to 4 p.m.

Karl and the former Kathy Gast were married Sept. 10, 1966, in the Immaculate Conception Church. Witnesses were Jim Hilgefort, Nelson Hoelscher, Frank Turner, Alice Prouci, Mary Jane Anderson, Kate Schemmel and Linda Poynter.

Karl is the son of the late Adele and Matt Hilgefort. He has three sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruth Bruggeman, of Maria Stein, Kate Schemmel, of Sidney, and Linda and John Poynter, of Troy. A brother, Jim Hilgefort, is deceased.

Kathy is the daughter of the late Vila and Luke Gast.

The Hilgeforts have a son, John Hilgefort, of Fort Loramie, and a daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Brian Barlage, of Fort Loramie. They have three grandchildren.