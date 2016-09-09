Moellers celebrate golden date

NEW BREMEN — Jeannette and Marvin Moeller, of New Bremen, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Sept. 18, 2016, at an open house from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Knights of Columbus hall, 40 N. Main St., Minster.

Marvin and the former Jeannette Puthoff were married Sept. 17, 1966, in the St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie. The Rev. John Buroker performed the ceremony. Witnesses were maid of honor Eileen Reser, best man Robert Riethman, Dottie Meyer, Marlene Egbert, Charlotte Puthoff, Mary Ann Voisard, Louis Albers, Ken Meyer, Paul Puthoff and Ed Hoehne.

Marvin is the son of the late Elton and Freda Moeller. Jeannette is the daughter of Norma Puthoff, of New Bremen, and the late Bernard Puthoff.

The Moellers have a son, Roland Moeller, and a daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Dr. Jeff Paul, all of New Bremen.

Jeannette retired from Precision Strip Inc. Marvin retired from Minster Machine.

They both are active in the Knights of Columbus in Minster.