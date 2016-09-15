Gehrets note golden date

WILLOWDELL — Mary Lee and Ed Gehret, of Willowdell, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Sept. 25, 2016, with family and friends.

Ed and the former Mary Lee Abels were married, Sept. 17, 1966, in the St. Mary’s Church in Philothea.

The Gehrets have two sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Natalie Gehret, of Yorkshire, and Lee and Shannon Gehret, of Willodell; and a daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Chris Lentz, of Bloomington, Indiana. They have nine grandchildren.

Ed retired from Crown and mary Lee retired from Walmart. They both retired from Willowdell Raceway and Tavern.