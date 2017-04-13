Posted on by

Couple notes silver year


Wedding Day, 1992


Mr. and Mrs. Jones


SIDNEY — Betty C. and James R. Jones, of Sidney, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, April 18, 2017.

Betty and James were married April 18, 1992, in the Northtowne Church of God in Sidney. Pastor EarnieJones and the Rev. Leamon D. Branscum, father of the bride, performed the ceremony.

James is the son of the late Lizzie and Gilson Jones. Betty is the daughter of Evalee Branscum, of Sidney, and the late Leamon D. Branscum.

The Joneses attend New Life Church in Port Jefferson.

Wedding Day, 1992
http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jones-A-Then.jpgWedding Day, 1992

Mr. and Mrs. Jones
http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jones.jpgMr. and Mrs. Jones

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:21 pm |    

Anna robotics team goes to the dogs

Anna robotics team goes to the dogs
5:17 pm |    

Jordan, Riedel talk policy at Midwest Electric

Jordan, Riedel talk policy at Midwest Electric
3:52 pm |    

Remembering an earthquake

Remembering an earthquake
comments powered by Disqus