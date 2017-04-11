Schwartz celebrates 90 years

VERSAILLES — Florence Schwartz, of Versailles, will celebrate her 90th birthday, April 14, 2017, with a card shower.

Friends and relatives can send cards to her at 200 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380.

Schwartz was born April 14, 1927, to Loretta and John Redmond, who are now deceased. She married Robert Schwartz, who is deceased.

She has five daughters and three sons-in-law, Kathy and David Miller, of Versailles, Susan and Larry Hucker, of McCartyville, Donna Schwartz, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Diane and Colin Campbell, of Littleton, Colorado, and Coleen Schwartz, of Provo, Utah, and a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Barbara Schwartz, of Salt Lake City, Utah. She has 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Schwartz graduated from Russia High School and lived her entire married life in Russia. She was a homemaker.

She attended St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia until her move to Versailles. She enjoys spending time with her great-grandchildren and loves watching the Cincinnati Reds games.