MINSTER — Corrie and Brian Holthaus, of Minster, have announced the birth of a daughter, Allie Jane Holthaus, born July 27, 2016, at 5:22 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sister, Carmen, 7, and brother, Hank, 4.

Her maternal grandparents are Bonnie and Larry Barga, of Versailles. Her paternal grandparents are Patricia and Harold Holthaus, of Sidney.

Her great-grandparents are Levadia Barga, of Versailles, and Monica Franz, of Greenville.

Her mother is the former Corrie Barga.