YORKSHIRE — Carla and Nathan Schutz, of Yorkshire, have announced the birth of a son, William Carl Schutz, born Aug. 19, 2016, at 11:53 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Morgan, 9.

His maternal grandparents are Janet and Paul Pottkotter, of St. Henry. His paternal grandparents are Linda and Mark Schutz, of Yorkshire.

His great-grandparents are Rita and Dennis Heitkamp, of New Bremen, Caroline Schutz, of Piqua, and Patricia Borchers, of Versailles.

His mother is the former Carla Pottkotter, of St. Henry.