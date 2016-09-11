Couple set wedding date

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eleanor Frances Scruggs and David Alexander Watkins, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Oct. 1, 2016, in the Trinity Episcopal Church in Indianapolis.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Barbara and Maj. William Scruggs, of Indianapolis. She graduated from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis in 2007 and from DePauw University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology. She is employed by University Plastic Surgery Associates.

Her fiance is the son of Julie and Richard Watkins, of Sidney. He is a 2007 Lehman Catholic High School graduate and a 2012 graduate of the University of Cicinnati, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and international affairs. He is employed by Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis as the assistant director of international admissions.