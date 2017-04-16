Couple set June date

SIDNEY — Courtney Lynn Davidson and David Robert Spearman, both of Sidney, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, June 17, 2017, in the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Ginger and Mark Davidson, of Sidney. She graduated from Sidney High School in 2010 and earned a Master of Arts in speech language pathology from the University of Cincinnati in 2016. She is employed by Sidney City Schools as a speech therapist.

Her fiance is the son of Julie and Robert Spearman, of Sidney. He is a 2010 Lehman High School graduate and is employed by Spearman Brothers.