King, Bronestine wed in Missouri

MONTICELLO, Mo. — Angela Marie King and Darin Ray Bronestine, both of Monticello, Missouri, were united in marriage, June 4, 2016, during a 4 p.m. ceremony in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, Missouri.

The bride is the daughter of Beth and Donald King, of Botkins. Her grandparents are Marie King, of Botkins, and the late Clarence King, and Melba and Herb Lunz, of Wapakoneta. The bridegroom is the son of Mary Kaye and Randy Bronestine, of Monticello, Missouri. His grandparents are the late Ruby Dell and AJ Bronestine and the late Marjorie June and Cecil Morrow.

The Rev. Anjelus Minj performed the ceremony. Stacy Smith, cousin of the bride, was the organist.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a satin, ivory-colored Alfred Angelo gown with pearl and crystal accents and pieces of blue shirts that belonged to the couple’s grandfathers and pearls belonging to the bridegroom’s grandmother sewn underneath. She wore an ivory-colored veil with a pearl and crystal border and carried a bouquet of red and white roses, purple ranunculus with crystal accents and her grandmother’s wedding rings.

Jamie Schmerge was matron of honor. Chelsea Rogers was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Michelle Parrish, sister of the bridegroom, April Bronestine, sister-in-law of the bridegroom, Jill Smith, cousin of the bride, and Lauren Terwelp.

Dustin Bronestine, brother of the bridegroom, and Travis Fleer served as best men. Groomsmen were Adam King, brother of the bride, Chris Parris, brother-in-law of the bridegroom, Kevin Parrish, cousin of the bridegroom, and AJ Bronestine, nephew of the bridegroom.

Kylie Hamp, Molly Hamp and Kalyn Hamp attended the guest book.

A reception in the Caldwell Building in Canton, Missouri, followed the ceremony. The wedding cake was made by the bride’s mother, grandmoher and aunt.

The couple honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai, Hawaii, and reside in Monticello, Missouri.

The bride graduated from Botkins High School and the University of Findlay, where she earned a Master of Occupational Therapy. She is employed as an occupational therapist. The bridegroom is a graduate of Highland High School and Vaterott College. He is employed by Ursa Farmers Co-op in Canton, Missouri, as an electrician.