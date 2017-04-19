Posted on by

Soul’d Out concert planned


Southern gospel quartet Soul’d Out will be presenting a free concert on Friday, April 28, at New Hope United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. The church is located at 8985 W. Mason Road, Sidney (corner of Patterson-Halpin and Mason). There is no admission charge, but an offering will be received to support their ministry.


Courtesy photo

comments powered by Disqus