‘Ohio Open Doors’ coming to Darke County

GREENVILLE — Darke County will be hosting several events during Ohio History Connection’s first “Ohio Open Doors” event, Sept. 9-18.

“Ohio Open Doors” will “celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act with special, behind-the-scenes tours and talks at buildings and historic places all over Ohio. Brought to you by the Ohio History Connection, “Ohio Open Doors” is a statewide effort where building and landmark hosts open their doors to the public for special tours and progra.m.s.

Darke County will be well-represented during the event, with nine different sites being advertised all over the state during the time fra.m.e of “Ohio Open Doors.” They include tourist staples like the Garst Museum & National Annie Oakley Center, Historic Bear’s Mill, and the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, who will operate under normal operating hours and admission during this timefra.m.e.

Also included are interesting programs and some rarely seen gems in Darke County, such as:

• Versailles Area Museum (“Treasures of the Past”): Sunday, Sept. 11, 2 p.m.

• Darke County Courthouse: Friday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. (self-guided)

• Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-2 p.m.

• Greenville Public Library: Saturday, Sept. 17, 12-2 p.m.

• Studabaker Schoolhouse: Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-3 p.m.

• Greenville Union Cemetery: Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (self-guided)

• Versailles Area Museum (“St. Peter’s Homecoming”): Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m.

“This is a perfect opportunity to experience our historical sites here in Darke County!” said Matt Staugler, executive director, Darke county Visitor’s Bureau.

For a complete list and further details on each site, visit www.ohiohistory.org/ood, or call the Darke County Visitors Bureau at 937-548-5158.

Staff report

The Darke County Visitors Bureau is a non-profit destination marketing organization, whose mission is to share and enrich the stories and destinations that make this county unique.

