Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood American Legion will sponsor a dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, with Music by Melvin. The dance begins at 8 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Cost is $10 per person

• Salute to Our Veterans will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Osgood Legion Osgood Sons of the Legion, who wish to thank current military and veterans for serving. There will be a free meals for them at 4:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Thomas Pitman from the Darke County VA.

Non-military will be asked for donation if they wish to share in the meal. There will be displays to look at and at dark here will be fireworks.

• Casserole Pans are available at the entrances of St. Nickolas and St. Louis Church Entrances. There are recipes included. These casserole go to . Vincent de Paul Hotel.

• Are there any adults who wish to be a lector or Extraordinary Minister at St. Nickolas? This will be on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 p.m.

By Jude Grieshop

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

