Village connection

OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1. The drive runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Items taken either tied up, in paper bags or cardboard boxes are paper, slick paper and cardboard. Please knock down the cardboard boxes..Cancellations are aired on WCSM or you can call Jude at 419-582-2554 for any questions or concerns.

• Jolly 4-H club in Osgood will sponsor a barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, Oct. 9. Serving will be 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Drive through only. Tickets are available from any 4-H member or call Patty at 419-582-2049. Also there will be a bake sale and all proceeds of the day will go to buy can foods for Versailles Food Pantry.

• Attention St. Nickolas and St. Louis parishioners if there is a wedding or funeral Mass on Saturday there will be no confessions that day.

By Jude Grieshop

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News