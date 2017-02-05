Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood Legion will be serving barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, Feb., 19. Serving starts at 11 a.m. until sold out.

• On Thursday, Feb. 2, Osgood Legion held their Euchre Tournament and the winners were Jerry Ruchty, Margaret Albers, Bob Grieshop and Irene Lochtefeld.

• St. Nickolas First Communion Parent meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, following evening prayer.

• Those who are on the 2018 Parish Dance Committee are Dave and Paula Rutshilling, Rob and Jackie Kemper,Craig and Nancy Heckman, Mark and Linda Rutschillg, and Nick and Tami Kemper.

By Jude Grieshop

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News