Botkins sets kindergarten screening

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School has set April 6 for kindergarten screening.

Any child who will be 5 on or before Sept. 30, 2017, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year. Kindergarten is mandatory by state law.

Screening will be from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the gym. An adult must accompany each child and children need to be present during the entire scheduled session, which will be approximately an hour to an hour and a half. It is necessary to have students registered, complete with copies of the birth certificate, shot record, Social Security card, and custody papers, if applicable, by March 29.

Registration forms may be picked up in the school office and should be returned by March 29 for scheduling. For information, call 937-693-4241 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any week day.