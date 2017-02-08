Deployments to Antarctica topic of lecture

TROY — The WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, will present a talk by Richard Borgerding, “Deployments to Antarctica,” Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

From 1990 to 1994, Borgerding served in Antarctica, where he completed three summer deployments and three winter fly-ins. In this presentation, he will talk about his time on the ice. He will exhibit the clothes he wore and the pictures he took.

Borgerding was born and raised in Troy. He entered the U.S Navy in 1985. He worked on F-14 Tomcats with VF-51 at Naval Air Station Miramar, Calif. In late 1985, Borgerding found himself on the set of the movie, “Top Gun.” With his job as an F-14 plane captain, Borgerding assisted with installing the movie cameras onto an aircraft and ensured the Tomcats where ready to fly. He was also used as an extra in the movie. Borgerding served onboard the U.S.S Carl Vinson and completed two West Pacs, and one Rim Pac cruise. In 1989, Borgerding served as an inflight technician on the P-3 Orion patrol aircraft for a year, then transferred to the VXE-6 Antarctic squadron.

In Antarctica, his primary duties were to maintain the LC-130 aircraft engines and systems. Borgerding left the Navy in 1995 to work for Delta Airlines in Nashville, Tennessee. He was laid off in 1998 and joined the Air National Guard. He continued working on C-130s, then F-16s and retired in 2008. While in the Air National Guard, Borgerding was also a full-time federal employee working on the Falcons.

Borgerding currently teaches aerospace occupations at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua and volunteers at WACO Air Museum as an instructor for the Aviation Summer Camp.

For information about the lecture, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.