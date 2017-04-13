BOE approves new building projects

JACKSON CENTER — A 15-year real estate abatement was approved by the Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education during a special meeting on April 6.

The 100 percent abatement agreement is with Airstream Inc. for an expansion of its current facilities.

The board also approved the purchase of materials and installation of a new playground set in conjunction with the new K-8 building project. Superintendent Bill Reichert is authorized to spend up to $80,000 for the equipment.

Reichert was also authorized to spend up to $80,000 materials and construction of a new greenhouse. This is also part of the K-8 building project.

The board approved work necessary to complete a connector between the new K-8 building and the current school. The anticipated cost is not to exceed $74,517.29.

Also approved was a motion for up to $76,206 to be spend for the completion of items such as infrastructure work, sidewalks and earthwork in the courtyard area adjacent to the southwest side of the new building.

The school calendar for the 2016-17 school year was also adjusted to accommodate construction schedules for the new building. The school year will end two days earlier on May 17 instead of May 19.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.