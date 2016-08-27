Sidney teen in Miamisburg musical

SIDNEY — Caroline Scott, 13, daughter of Emily and Rod Scott, of Sidney, will appear in a production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” by the Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg.

Performances are scheduled Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., Sept. 24 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., in the Memorial Auditorium, 500 Park Ave., Miamisburg.

Tickets cost $9 for students and seniors, $11 for adults. They are available at www.cpamburg.com and at the door.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley and book by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen, is based on Dahl’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The plot concerns Charlie and his visit to a mysterious chocolate factory. Caroline, an eighth-grader at Sidney Middle School, plays Mr. Bucket, Charlie’s father.

The production is directed by Francis Boyle and Angie Boyle and choreographed by Sheri Williams. Scenic designer is Chris Newman; costumes are by Tonia Scearce; and sound and lighting design are by Tim Guth. Christopher Haines conducts.

