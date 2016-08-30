SIDNEY — Area sponsors will partner wi Community Blood Center in commemorating e 15 anniversary of e 9/11 attacks wi blood drives.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive e limited edition “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

On Sept. 11, 2001, donors filled e Dayton CBC Donor Center and waited in lines at stretched into e parking lot. It was a scene repeated at blood centers across e country. For a nation in shock, donating blood was a united act of compassion in response to a national tragedy.

Fifteen years later, CBC remains committed to its mission of providing a life-saving blood supply to all in need. CBC donors and supporters are forever linked to e heroism and sacrifice e world witnessed at day. e navy blue “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate Sept. 6 rough Oct. 1 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

e Labor Day period can be a challenging time for maintaining e blood supply due to holiday travel and activities. If you miss a chance to donate CBC encourages you to reschedule when you are able.

Zika travel restrictions

Community Blood Center is taking precautions against e Zika virus by asking anyone who has traveled to Florida’s Miami-Dade County to refrain from donating blood.

CBC is deferring potential donors for 28 days who have traveled to Zika endemic areas in e Caribbean, Mexico and Central or Sou America and has expanded is travel restriction to include Miami-Dade County.

e Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises at local Zika virus transmission has been confirmed in an area of Miami Beach and a previously identified area of transmission nor of downtown Miami.

CBC asks all donors to be aware at travel restrictions impact e available blood supply by fur er limiting e number of people able to donate. Zika travel deferments and stricter FDA requirements for hemoglobin level and pulse screening at went into effect May 23, 2016 represent a two percent potential impact on e donor deferral rate. CBC encourages eligible donors to schedule appointments and donate when able.

Area blood drives include:

• Sept. 6: Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

• Sept. 7: Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney, noon to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

• Sept. 7: Cargill, Sidney, noon to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

• Sept. 13: Palazzo, Botkins, noon to 6:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Sept. 14: Logan County Discovery Center, Bellefontaine, 1-4 p.m., community blood drive

• Sept. 27: Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

• Sept. 27: Sidney American Legion, Sidney, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by Sidney Knights of Columbus, community blood drive

• Sept. 28: Honda of America, Anna, 4-8 p.m., employee blood drive

• Sept. 29: Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney, 3-7 p.m., community blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize these “Donors for Life”

110 Donations: Beth King, Botkins

100 Donations: Floyd Yinger, Sidney

90 Donations: Mark Hoying, Fort Loramie

80 Donations: James Gross, Sidney

70 Donations: Byron Redd, Sidney

60 Donations: Bruce Metz, Jackson Center; Kenneth Alexander, Fort Loramie; Mary Brulport, Sidney

50 Donations: Kevin Musser, Terri Phlipot, Bonnie Turner, Fort Loramie

40 Donations: Shirley Goldschmidt, Jodi Siegel, Fort Loramie

30 Donations: Lindsay Schlagetter, Charles Mayberry, Sidney

25 Donations: Monica Lee, Ariel Long, Sidney; Larry McNutt, Piqua

20 Donations: Gwen Poeppelman, Dustin Schemmel, Fort Loramie; Mike York, Russia; Barb Borchers, Ryan Hall, Ca y Strunk, Sidney; David Ambos, Botkins; Greg Long, Beavercreek

10 Donations: Vernon Siegel, Jr., Fort Loramie; Bonnie Paulus, Russia; Christie Heuker, Wapakoneta; Sean Higgins, Pam Liggett, Wendy Wolfe, Kathy White, Sidney; Matt Kiehl, Piqua

5 Donations: Jerry Ruen, Fort Loramie; Mindy Schmitmeyer, Courney Esser, Anna; Christina Gaerke, Russia; Jared Hina, Rachael Clark, James Hall, Bridget Davis, Audrey Macey, Chasity Inman, Kelsey Castle, Sidney; Tina Phyillaier, Houston

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

