Palazzo blood drive set for Sept. 13

BOTKINS — The Palazzo in Botkins will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

On Sept. 11, 2001, donors filled the Dayton CBC Donor Center and waited in lines that stretched into the parking lot. It was scene repeated at blood centers across the country. For a nation in shock, donating blood was a united act of compassion in response to a national tragedy.

Fifteen years later, CBC remains committed to its mission of providing a life-saving blood supply to all in need. CBC donors and supporters are forever linked to the heroism and sacrifice the world witnessed that day. The navy blue “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate Sept. 6 through Oct. 1 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

CBC to begin testing for Zika Virus

Community Blood Center is taking necessary steps to comply with new recommendations issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to protect the blood supply against the Zika virus.

The FDA has recommended universal testing of all donated whole blood and blood components for the Zika virus in the U.S. and its territories. CBC has applied for use of the blood screening test. Ohio and Indiana are among the states that have until Nov. 18, 2016 to begin testing.

CBC will continue the screening methods in place to defer potential donors for 28 days who have traveled to Zika endemic areas in the prior four weeks. The list of active Zika transmission areas includes Florida’s Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico and Central or South America.

CBC asks all donors to be aware that travel restrictions impact the available blood supply by further limiting the number of people able to donate. CBC encourages eligible donors to schedule appointments and donate when able.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_911-Blood-Drives-logo.jpg