Upcoming events at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital

Seniorcize classes starting soon

The long-standing senior exercise program, Seniorcize by Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, will begin soon. Seniorcize is designed to allow seniors a fun, safe and controlled opportunity to get some exercise. It emphasizes low impact exercise routines along with stretching and resistance work to help tone muscles and keep joints limber.

Free “Try It and See” class session will be held on Sept. 20, 22, 27 and 29. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m.

For more information or registration for classes call Cindy Gaerke at 419-394-6290.

National Drug Take-Back Day Sept. 24

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital along with other Ohio hospitals, is participating in National Drug Take-Back Day by sponsoring a prescription drug drop-off site for community members to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused.

Grand Lake Health System will host the drop-off site on Saturday, Sept. 24, between 9 a.m. and noon, in the front lobby of the Hospital. Further resources regarding prescription drug disposal is available at www.grandlakehealth.org.

“Providing beneficial community resources is important to Ohio hospitals and we take pride in the community and patient safety we provide,” said Lesia Arnett, community outreach coordinator of Grand Lake Health System. “Prescription drug abuse is a growing problem in our state. It is our hope that by providing a safe way for community members to dispose of their prescription drugs, we will reduce the east of access to unwanted prescription drugs.”

Babysitting training course class dates announced

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital is pleased to once again offer a babysitting training course. The purpose of the program is to prepare sitters for the physical, psychological, and emotional needs of the children they are caring for. Some topics that are covered include safety, emergency care, child development and behavior/discipline. Trained hospital personnel teach the class.

The focus of the program is on 5th, 6th and 7th grade sitters, but other interested individuals are welcome to attend.

We are offering the series of classes on Sept. 22, 27 and 28, from 4:40 to 6:30 pm.

Pre-registration is required and the cost is $15 per participant which includes workbook. Please bring a light healthy snack, a beverage will be provided during the break. Class size is limited to 20 registrants. Participants are to meet in the front lobby of the hospital.

For more information or to register, call Cindy Gaerke, Community Outreach at 419-394-6290.

Senior supper hour program scheduled at Otterbein St. Marys

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has teamed up with Otterbein St. Marys to offer its Senior Supper Hour program. The program will be held in the Meyer Room on the grounds of Otterbein St. Marys, 11230 State Route 364, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Parking is on the south side of the facility.

Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will follow at 5:45 p.m. The program for this month will be Jamie Quellhorst, BSN, RN, Clinical Coordinator in the Emergency Department. She will be speaking on “Stroke: Signs and Symptoms and Preventive Care”. A nominal fee of $7 will be charged for dinner.

A Free Blood Pressure Clinic from 4-5 p.m. will precede dinner. For more information about our Senior Supper Hour program, please contact Lesia Arnett at (419) 394-3335, ext. 1128.