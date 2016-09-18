Sidney Knights of Columbus blood drive is Sept. 27

SIDNEY – The Sidney Knights of Columbus Council 659 will sponsor a community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth St., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the lines of citizens waiting to donate blood stretched around the Dayton CBC Donor Center. Fifteen years later, CBC donors and supporters are forever linked to the heroism and sacrifice the world witnessed that day. The 15th anniversary “9/11 Never Forget – 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate Sept. 6 through Oct. 1 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

Community Blood Center is taking necessary steps to comply with new recommendations issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to protect the blood supply against the Zika virus.

The FDA has recommended universal testing of all donated whole blood and blood components for the Zika virus in the U.S. and its territories. CBC has applied for use of the blood screening test. Ohio and Indiana are among the states that have until Nov. 18, 2016, to begin testing.

CBC will continue the screening methods in place to defer potential donors for 28 days who have traveled to Zika endemic areas in the prior four weeks. The list of active Zika transmission areas includes Florida’s Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico and Central or South America.

CBC asks all donors to be aware that travel restrictions impact the available blood supply by further limiting the number of people able to donate. CBC encourages eligible donors to schedule appointments and donate when able.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

