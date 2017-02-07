Med school hosts bariatric symposium

DAYTON — The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and Premier Health will present a bariatric symposium, “A Comprehensive Approach to Weight Loss,” March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Bieser Auditorium of the Berry Building at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The bariatric symposium will explore the latest updates in nutritional guidelines, operative procedures and patient management for the bariatric surgery patient.

The symposium has been designed for physicians, surgeons, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, psychologists, social workers, dietitians, allied health professionals who care for bariatric patients, medical fellows, medical residents and medical students.

Participants will learn about weight loss treatment options and the components of a comprehensive weight loss program, the spectrum of care for the bariatric patient and the roles of various health care providers in the care of the bariatric patient.

Guest speakers will be registered nurse Kellie Armstrong, manager of the Center for Bariatric Surgery at the Miriam Hospital’s Center for Bariatric Surgery in Providence, Rhode Island; Dr. Dene Berman, clinical professor, WSU School of Professional Psychology, and adjunct professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work, University of Dayton; Dr. Mukul Chandra, clinical associate professor, Department of Internal Medicine, WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine, cardiologist, Miami Valley Cardiologists Inc., and director, Preventive Cardiology and Clinical Research, Miami Valley Hospital; Theresa Gasper, bariatric patient; Kimberly Maloomian, lead dietitian, the Miriam Hospital’s Center for Bariatric Surgery in Providence, Rhode Island; Dr. Joe Northrup, bariatric surgeon, Premier Health; Dr. Joon Shim, assistant professor, Department of Surgery, WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine, minimally invasive and bariatric surgeon, Wright State Physicians, director of the Heartburn Center, Miami Valley Hospital, and bariatric symposium chairman; Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui, clinical assistant professor, Department of Surgery, WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine, and bariatric surgeon, Premier Health; and Mr. Siva Vithiananthan, associate professor of surgery (clinical), Brown University Alpert Medical School, site director for the surgical residency and medical student programs, the Miriam Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island, and chief of minimally invasive and bariatric surgery, the Miriam Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island.

Information about continuing medical education credits for this activity is available at medicine.wright.edu/bariatric-symposium.

To register for the symposium, go to medicine.wright.edu/bariatric-symposium. For information, call 937-208-2144 or email tmcory@premierhealth.com.