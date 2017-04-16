Senior center to host blood drive

DAYTON — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a community blood drive, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the meeting room, 304 S. West Ave.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

This spring CBC is recognizing donors as a special force for good in the world with the “Be The Good” campaign.

