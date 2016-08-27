Memorial fun run set

COVINGTON — The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation has announced the second annual Molly Mile Fun Run will take place Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m., beginning at the Covington Eagles hall, 715 E. Broadway, Covington.

The event will include a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., a silent auciton, face painting, a bounce house amd balloon animals in addition to the 1-mile run/walk.

More than 700 people participated in 2015.

The Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation was established to help ease the burden of families who have lost their child by assisting with headstones and other memorial expenses. It memorializes Molly, who was 3 when she died in a drowning accident.

Because Molly liked to dress up, event participants are invited to make the run/walk in their favorite outfits or costumes.

To make donations, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org.