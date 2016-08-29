Wilson provides athletic training to YMCA

SIDNEY — Wilson Health of Sidney recently expanded its sports medicine services by establishing a new partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

Melissa Noble, a certified athletic trainer at Wilson, is the official athletic trainer for the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. She provides athletic training coverage and access to the hospital’s comprehensive sports medicine services. The partnership officially began, Aug. 1.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Wilson Health through the addition of a licensed athletic trainer at our Y,” said Ed Thomas, CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. “Providing our members with professional assessment, treatment and preventative strategies for injuries as a membership benefit is an excellent way to enhance our current wellness offerings.”

Sports medicine is a vital part of athletics of all ages. The new athletic trainer support services available to YMCA members are the following:

• All services provided are complimentary to Y members.

• Assistance with pre-existing as well as new injuries.

• Preventative recommendations for avoiding future injuries.

• Scheduled appointments are encouraged, along with drop-ins.

Wilson Health partners with the YMCA, as well as the Sidney Police department, the Sidney Fire department and 13 area schools: Anna, Botkins, Christian Academy, Fairlawn, Fort Loramie, Houston, Jackson Center, Lehman Catholic, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Sidney Middle and Sidney High schools.

Wilson Health Sports Medicine has 11 full-time athletic trainers. The network of physicians and certified athletic trainers provides quality care through acute diagnosis, imaging, injury evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation. Noble will split her time between the YMCA and Jackson Center High School.

For information call 492-9622.