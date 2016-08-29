Edison seeks Korean War vet info

PIQUA — In preparation for a program to honor Korean War era veterans at Edison State Community College, the program coordinator, Dr. Vivian Blevins, is seeking the help of the community in two ways.

First, Blevins is requesting photos of those from the Miami Valley who were in any branch of the service during that period. The photos will be scanned and then exhibited during the program, scheduled for Nov. 10. The photos sent as attachments to Blevins’ email address or mailed in hard copy to Blevins. She will scan them and promptly return the originals to the senders.

Because both Korean War era veterans and their spouses/widows will be recognized during the program, names, addresses and telephone numbers are requested so that invitations and information may be mailed to them.

The program on Nov. 10 will begin with lunch at 11:45 a.m. provided by the Piqua VFW Post 4874. There will be music, a speaker, a panel of three Korean War veterans discussing their experiences, displays and tokens of appreciation for veterans and their spouses, as well as for widows, and a flag retirement ceremony.

Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend this program to honor those in the military during what has been termed “the Forgotten War.”

For information,email [email protected] or call 937-778-3815. Photographs may be mailed to the college with attention to Vivian Blevins at 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, OH 45356.