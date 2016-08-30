Community calendar

SEPT. 1

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-5488.

SEPT. 2

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

SEPT. 6

Tri-County Computer Users Group meets at 7 p.m. in the Amos Center Gathering Place at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, 3003 Cisco Road. Speaker Mark Hipple presents “Tablet Buying Tips.” 492-8790.

SEPT. 7

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit meeting notices to [email protected]

