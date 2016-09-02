SHS coach address Kiwanians

SIDNEY — Adam Doenges, head football coach at Sidney High School, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Sidney during the club’s meeting Aug. 17.

Doenges said he is a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and the University of Dayton. He is beginning his sixth year as head coach. He commented that this is the first time that all coaches from grades 7 through 12 are returning and this aids greatly with continuity. The staff is young, with ages ranging from 25 to 34.

After a 6-4 record last year, they want to be better. This was the first winning season in 13 years. With six returning starters on offence and six on defense, expectations are high for this coming season. Several players have already been offered college scholarships, the coach said.

Doenges added that the players have been buying in to the coaching philosophy. During the summer, the team met from 7 to 9 a.m., Monday through Thursday, for weight lifting and conditioning. The added work has paid off, as the team is faster and stronger then they have ever been.

Besides football, Doenges also expects the team to be active in community service. They volunteer every year to assist with the Sidney Body CarStar car wash. They also help with the alumni football game and raised more than $800 for the Relay for Life.

Doenges said there are 85 boys out for football in grades 9-12. There are 31 freshmen but only 11 seniors. Piqua is expected to be strong in the GWOC. They have a running back that has a scholarship offer from Michigan State. In league play, due to realignment and the addition of a couple of teams, Trotwood Madison has been dropped from the schedule and Tipp City has been added. Xenia and Dayton Carroll are also new to the schedule.

Week 6 will be a big night. On Sept. 29, SHS will host Piqua in their annual rivalry game. In addition, this game is a part of the Thursday Night Lights series and will be televised live on Dayton channels 22 and 45.

