VHCC plans classes on senior living

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center has announced a free, four-part, Long-Term Care Educational Series, featuring speakers on financial considerations for seniors and vets, decisions on downsizing or transitioning to a condo, assisted living, or nursing facility, elder law planning and recent changes in Ohio Medicaid.

Back to School for Seniors and their caregivers will be in September and October at Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road. Coffee and dessert will be served. The classes will take place on consecutive Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 13, and will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

The first class will feature Steve Temple, of Ohio Financial Services, who will present “Financial Considerations for Seniors and Vets.”

The second class will feature Amy Zumberger, of Ask Amy Staging, who will speak about the challenges of moving from a well lived-in home, filled with a lifetime of memories, to a condo, assisted living or nursing facility.

The third class will feature attorney Tom Guillozet, who will discuss elder law planning and Medicaid changes.

The fourth class will be led by Jennifer Kreiger, of Covenant Care. Versailles Health Care Center is owned and operated by Covenant Care. She will review the Ohio Medicaid changes that became effective Aug. 1.

To register for the classes, call 937-526-5570. Names of attendees of each class will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card to the Inn at Versailles. Attendees of the entire series will have their names entered to win a $200 Kroger gift card.

Zumberger http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Zumberger.jpg Zumberger Temple http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Steve-Temple.jpg Temple Krieger http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Krieger.jpg Krieger Guillozet http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Guillozet.jpg Guillozet