Grand Health adds respite care

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Home Health has been named the recipient of a grant through Proctor & Gamble and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to provide a a new program, Golden Years Respite, to clients in the Grand Lake Home Health service area.

Currently Grand Lake Home Health provides skilled services in the home for patients who need skilled nursing, physical, occupational and or speech therapy. Patients may also qualify for the assistance of personal care aides to assist with bathing, grooming and activities of daily living. Once patients had reached their goals with this skilled care or are no longer homebound, services would be discontinued. This placed the responsibility of personal care, including, bathing, dressing, grooming, homemaking and meals, on their caregivers. This ongoing need for care and assistance can often cause an emotional and physical burden on the caregivers.

The new Golden Years Respite program is designed to help support caregivers. This program will assist in meeting the needs of individuals who require ongoing assistance with activities of daily living while providing a respite break for their caregivers.

Due to the funding of this program, there are a limited number of openings for this service. Requirements for this service include that the client be under the care of a physician, have a live-in caregiver needing respite, and need assistance with their care needs in order to remain in the comfort of their own homes.

For information, call 419-394-7434.