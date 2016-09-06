Community calendar

TODAY

• The Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter hosts its call-in support group at 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 888-665-5877.

SEPT. 8

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-5488.

SEPT. 9

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

SEPT. 12

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

SEPT. 13

• Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, offers a joint replacement class at 6 p.m., in the Rehab Clinic. Free. Advance registration at 937-526-0130.

• Shelby County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. James E. Ryhal will present “How to Make Family Stories into a Book.”

• Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group meets at 7 p.m. in Upper Valley Medical Center Conference Room A, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy. 937-440-7636.

SEPT. 14

• Copeland retirees and their spouses meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch in the IUE hall, 1330 S. Main Ave. 492-3770.

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit meeting notices to [email protected]

