VHCC raffles fire pit

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center is raffling a fire pit to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase in the Business Office at Versailles Health Care Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $1 each or $5 for an arm’s length of tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn Sept. 22, at 2:30 p.m. during an “Elvis” concert at the health care center. Versailles Health Care Center will also sell baked goods during the afternoon of Sept. 22 to raise funds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The concert starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.