Let yourself go

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an interactive exhibit, “The Antarctic Sublime & Elements of Nature: Water,” which runs through Oct. 16. Today, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors, college students, active military; $6 children 7-17; members and children 6 and under free.

• Shelby County Historical Society continues its exhibit, “Intrepid Women of Shelby County,” which runs through October, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

• Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Origami in the Garden,” large- and small-scale works in metal, through Nov. 13. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $13 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-17, members and children 2 and under, free. fpconservatory.org.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Picasso: The Great War, Experimentation and Change,” “Picasso: 25 Years of Edition Ceramics” and “Lucy Raven: China Town & Curtains” through Sunday; “Greater Columbus: The 2016 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition” through Nov. 6; “Lucy Raven: Low Relief” through Nov. 27; “Dogs” through 2017; “Glass Magic” through 2018; “Graphic Novelist Residency Exhibition: Ronald Wimberly” Hours vary. And a talk by Dr. Lisa Florman, “Picasso and the Classical, Again,” at 6 p.m. Admission: $6-$20. Advance registration required for talk at 614-629-0359. www.columbusmuseum.org.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wight-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, runs “MathAlive!,” an inteactive exhibit of video games, sports, design, music, entertainment, space and robotics, through Oct. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, continues HWD (Height x Width x Depth), an exhibit of sculpture, which runs through Oct. 7. Exhibit open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. And begins a Portrait and Figure Drawing Class for people 18 and older which runs Thursdays through Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $130-$140; and a Belly Dance/Barre Core Combo class for people 13 and older which runs Thursdays through Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $48-$58. 937-296-0294.

• Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St., Louisville, Kentucky, presents “The 39 Steps,” today through Sept. 18. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$59 at www.actorstheatre.org.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Million Dollar Quartet” through Oct. 29. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets: $59-$75, includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, hosts an exhibit, “Images of Cuba,” paintings by Cuban artists, through Sept. 30, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 513-241-4010, ext. 1021.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “A Prayer for Owen Meany” at various times through Oct. 1. Tickets: $35 and up at www.cincyplay.com or 800-582-3208.

• Sauder Village, 22611 state Route 2, Archbold, hosts Home School Appreciation Days today through Saturday and Tuesday through Sept. 17. Reduced admission of $7 for people 3 and older. Advance registration required at 800-590-9755.

FRIDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts hikes for butterfly monitoring at 2 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, opens an exhibit, “Aminah’s Presidential Suite.” Admission: $6-$20. www.columbusmuseum.org.

SATURDAY

• Queen City Beautiful Doll Club presents its fall doll show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EnterTRAINment Junction Expo room, 7370 Squire Court, West Chester Township. Admission: $4 adults, children under 12, free. 513-207-8409.

• Comedian Michael Jr. performs today at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Tickets: $20 at www.michaeljr.com.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council presents its second annual 6×6 Art for All benefit reception and sale from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Sugden’s Furniture store, 40 W. Main St., Tipp City. Tickets: $15 nonmembers, $10 members, at the door and at www.tioppcityartscouncil.com/6-x-6-art-for-all.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney, featuring Taste of the Market.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts Super Saturday Family Day, “Penguin Pandemonium,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Make penguins in the art center. $10 family of four members; $15 family of four nonmembers; $2 each additional child. Entrance to mechanized penguin exhibit an extra $14 per adult, $6 per child 6-17. 937-223-4278.

• Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, 980 Woodburn Road, Urbana, presents a talk by Jim McCormac, “Aster, Goldenrods, Fall Flora and Their Pollinators,” at 10 a.m. Admission: $10 adult nonmembers, $5 Ohio History Connection or Cedar Bog Association members and children. 937-484-3744.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents a talk in its Connector Series by Terri Kepes and Barb Revard about how zoo regions and animal habitats are planned. Visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission: $6-$20. www.columbusmuseum.org.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Art with Buddies, an art class for autistic children 3-6, which runs Saturdays, through Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. Fee: $30-$35. 937-296-0294.

• Darke County Parks presents a history hike for children in grades 3-6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Prairie Ridge Meadow, 104 N. Broadway St., Greenville. Fee: $3. And a program, “They Wore What? Historical Clothing,” at 2 p.m. Advance registration required for hike at 937-548-0165.

SUNDAY

• Shelby County 4-H Foundation hosts the 24th annual 4-H Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sidney Elks club, 221 S. Main Ave. Meals: $ 7 adults; $3 children 16 and under.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Library hosts Scrabble Fun for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Library hosts Lego Builders Club for children 3-12 at 3 p.m. Free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins a Preschool Art class for children 4-6, which runs Mondays, through Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Fee: $47-$57. 937-296-0294.

TUESDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Reader’s Theater Junior for children in second and third grades at 3:30 p.m. and Story Time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration for reader’s theater at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages and free freeze pops at 3:30 p.m. and Paws to Read, for children in grades K-2 to read to dogs at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for dog program at 419-628-2925.

• Sidney Police Department offers a class, “Be Prepared, Not Scared,” active shooter-response training, at 7 p.m. in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Free. 498-8722.

WEDNESDAY

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. county Road 25A, Troy, presents a joint pain seminar led by Dr. Robert Malarkey and Dr. Mark Zunkiewicz at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 866-608-3463. Free.

• New Knoxville Library hosts Paws to Read, for children in grades K-2 to read to dogs, at 3:15 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m. Free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Drawing Studio, a class for people 18 and older, which runs Wednesdays, through Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $78-$88. 937-296-0294.

SEPT. 15

• New Knoxville Public Library hosts storytime for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a Pinterest craft for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, pays tribut to the Green Hornets from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two CV-22 Osprey aircraft will land at the museum at 9:30 a.m. and be on display until 4 p.m. Green Hornets will dedicate exhibit at 2 p.m. Free.

