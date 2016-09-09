Church plans 5K, fun run

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church will host a 5K run/walk and a children’s 1/2-mile fun run, Sept. 17.

The run will begin at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, and cover flat, scenic, country roads.

Participants can register in advance at cantstoprunningco.com or at 7 a.m., Sept. 17, at the church. The Country Fun 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. It will be professionally chip-timed by Can’t Stop Timing Co., of Piqua. Personalized, custom-made, carved wooden plaques will be awarded to the top runners.

The children’s fun run will begin at 9:15 a.m.

For information, call 937-596-8155.