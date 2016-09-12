Ballet schedules kids auditions

DAYTON — Dayton Ballet has announced auditions for children’s roles in its 2016 production of “The Nutcracker.”

Auditions will be Sept. 25 in the Dayton Ballet’s downtown studios, 140 N. Main St., 4th Floor, Dayton.

The audition schedule for children’s roles for “The Nutcracker” will be as follows:

12:30–1:45 p.m.: Ages 11 to 12 (Potential roles: Party scene, rats, soldiers, Mother Ginger, Sugar Plum attendants)

2–3:30 pm: Ages 8 to 10 (Potential roles: Medium rats, soldiers, party children, Sugar Plum attendants)

3:45–5:15 pm: Ages 6 to 7 (Potential roles: Small rats, lambs)

All dancers need to arrive one half-hour before listed time for registration. Dancers are required to bring a completed, printed audition form to the audition. Forms can be downloaded at www.daytonperformingarts.org/Nutcracker2016Auditions. Audition forms will also be available on the day of the audition but must be completed prior to signing in. Children must be at least 6 years of age by Sept. 25 in order to audition. There is no fee to audition, and no resume is required.

Audition attire for girls is solid-colored leotard, pink tights and ballet shoes, with hair in a bun. Audition attire for boys is white tee, black tights or leggings, socks and ballet shoes.

There will be a mandatory parents meeting for parents of accepted dancers only, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. The children’s rehearsal schedule can be downloaded at http://www.daytonperformingarts.org/files/uploaded/_pdfs/2016_Nutcracker_Rehearsal.pdf. Children must be available for every rehearsal. All casting is final, and no changes can be made based on personal schedule.

For information, call 937-449-5060.