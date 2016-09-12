Art museum to ‘Open Doors’

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute has announced that it will participate in the Ohio Open Doors program, Sept. 18.

A project of the Ohio History Connection, Ohio Open Doors is a statewide effort where buildings and landmarks around the state will open their doors to the public for special tours and programs. The public is invited to join in honoring the history, design and stories of the Dayton Art Institute, as the museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. A special gallery guide created for the event will offer information about the museum building’s architecture and history.

The DAI will waive its suggested general admission and offer free admission to its permanent collection from noon to 5 p.m. The museum will also offer a $3 discount on regular adult and senior admission prices for the special exhibitions “The Antarctic Sublime & Elements of Nature: Water.” From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., docents will be stationed at locations throughout the museum to offer historical information about the building and answer guest questions.

Constructed in 1928–29 and opened in 1930, the Dayton Art Institute’s historic building, modeled after the Villa d’Este near Rome and the Villa Farnese at Caprarola in Italy, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The vision and generosity of museum benefactor Julia Shaw Carnell created a landmark home for the Dayton Art Institute that is still as magnificent as it was when it opened in 1930,” said Michael R. Roediger, director and CEO. “The Ohio History Connection’s Ohio Open Doors program offers a wonderful opportunity to invite the community to the museum to learn more about this architectural gem, as well as the art housed within its walls.”

Established in 1966, the National Historic Preservation Act has been instrumental in preserving the historic fabric of cities and neighborhoods. It has transformed the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeology. The act drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods, and creating jobs.

“Ohio Open Doors showcases the stories of important landmarks right in our backyard,” said Burt Logan, executive director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection. “The 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act is the perfect time to highlight the history and the uniqueness of Ohio’s most treasured places.”

For more about the DAI and Ohio Open Doors, visit daytonartinstitute.org, ohiohistory.org/opendoors, or call 937-223-4278.