Let yourself go

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, continues HWD (Height x Width x Depth), an exhibit of sculpture, which runs through Oct. 7. Exhibit open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. And begins two classes, Beginning Pottery Skills, which run on Thursdays through Oct. 27, for children 8-11 at 5 p.m. and for children 12-16 at 7 p.m. Fee: $90-$100. 937-296-0294.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an interactive exhibit, “The Antarctic Sublime & Elements of Nature: Water,” which runs through Oct. 16. Today, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m. And a talk today by Dr. Mia Bennett, “Emerging Connections and Disconnections in the Global Arctic,” at 6:30 p.m. Museum admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors, college students, active military; $6 children 7-17; members and children 6 and under free; talk admission, $5 members; $10 nonmembers. Talk and museum admission: $20. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Shelby County Historical Society continues its exhibit, “Intrepid Women of Shelby County,” which runs through October, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

• Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Origami in the Garden,” large- and small-scale works in metal, through Nov. 13. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $13 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-17, members and children 2 and under, free. fpconservatory.org.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Greater Columbus: The 2016 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition” through Nov. 6; “Lucy Raven: Low Relief” through Nov. 27; “Dogs” through 2017; “Glass Magic” through 2018; “Graphic Novelist Residency Exhibition: Ronald Wimberly” and ““Aminah’s Presidential Suite.” Hours vary. Admission: $6-$20. 614-629-0359. www.columbusmuseum.org.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wight-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, runs “MathAlive!,” an inteactive exhibit of video games, sports, design, music, entertainment, space and robotics, through Oct. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Free.

• Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St., Louisville, Kentucky, presents “The 39 Steps,” today through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$59 at www.actorstheatre.org.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Million Dollar Quartet” through Oct. 29. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets: $59-$75, includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, hosts an exhibit, “Images of Cuba,” paintings by Cuban artists, through Sept. 30, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 513-241-4010, ext. 1021.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “A Prayer for Owen Meany” at various times through Oct. 1. Tickets: $35 and up at www.cincyplay.com or 800-582-3208.

FRIDAY

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Almost, Maine,” in the Barn in the Park, 300 Adams St., Troy, today, Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $12-$14 at 937-339-7700.

• Darke County Parks hosts hikes for butterfly monitoring at 2 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

• Rebel Run Rod & Custom Nationals Show runs on the Shelby County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday. Cars, exhibits, entertainment, vendors, food. Car registration: $30; spectator admission: $5 adults; children under 12, free.

• Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival runs in the campground today from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique power show, food, handmade crafts, games, children’s activities, entertainment. Free. Open to the public. Noncampers must park outside the state park and walk in. 937-295-2011.

SATURDAY

• Dayton History presents the 10th annual Concours d’Elegance car show at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Park, Dayton, today and Sunday. Preview party today from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets: $85 and advance reservations required. Car and motorcycle show Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations required. Admission: $15 adults in advance, $20 adults at the door, $5 children 3-17, under 3 and members, free. www.daytonconcours.com.

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Vive la France,” featuring opera, ballet and orchestral works, at 8 p.m., in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $24-$94 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts a night hike at 8:30 p.m. and a public star gaze at 9:30 p.m. Free. 937-698-6493.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Drop in Art, an art class for children 3-6, which runs Saturdays, through Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $5-$6 per session. 937-296-0294.

• American Birding Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grange Insurance Center, 505 Whittier St., Columbus. Free. www.AmericanBirdingExpo.com.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, hosts Saturday Night Live for children in grades 1-6, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. Advance registration, $10 members, $16 nonmembers at 937-773-9622. Registration at the door: $12 members, $18 nonmembers.

• Civil War Living History Weekend runs today from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Tawawa Park, 12 Tawawa Drive. Pancake breakfast, battle re-enactments, speeches, church services. Free. www.sidneycivilwar.org.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, U.S. 36 and Alcony-Conover Road, Conover, hosts Pizza, Wings & Bingo. Meal from 5 to 7 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney, featuring Taste of the Market.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, offers View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., hosts a brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12; children under 6 eat free.

• Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District presents the Shelby County Farm Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Tours, crafts, refreshments. Begin at 7870 Johnston-Slagle Road. Free. For information and other locations, see shelbyswcd.org.

MONDAY

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Mixed Media Workshop, an art class for people 16 and older, which runs today and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fee: $95-$105. 937-296-0294.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents the Tom Daugherty Orchestra in “Victory Canteen,” in a luncheon concert at 10:30 a.m. Tickets: $30-$32 includes meal. www.lacomedia.com.

• New Bremen Public Library presents Move and Groove to the Music, for children in grades kindergarten-3 at 6:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Library presents Bingo Bash for all ages at 3 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family story time at 6:15 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association presents Mid-Day Arts Cafe, featuring a preview of the association’s 2016-2017 season, in the Schurster Center in downtown Dayton at 11:30 a.m. Tickets: $15 includes lunch. 937-228-3630.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Beginning Calligraphy, a class for people 16 and older, which runs Tuesdays, through Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Fee: $78-$88; Screen Printing, for people 16 and older, which runs today and Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Fee: $47-$57; Introductory Stained Glass Workshop, for people 16 and older, which runs today and Sept. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $57-$67; 937-296-0294.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3:30 p.m. and presents Story Time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages and free freeze pops at 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• New Knoxville Library offers a craft for children in grades 4 and older at 3 p.m. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion group at 2 p.m. and a ZenTangle class at 6 p.m. Book discussion free; class fee, $5. Advance registration required for class at 419-628-2925.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 N. High St., Piqua, presents a talk by Dana Cress on the West End Piqua Historic Buildings Survey at 6:30 p.m. Free. 937-773-6753.

SEPT. 22

• New Knoxville Public Library hosts storytime for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m. and hosts the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3-7 and their parents at 4 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-753-2724.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., Book Buzz, book discussion and dessert for adults, at 1 p.m. and presents the Ghost Gals and creepy stories at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Ghost Gals at 419-629-2158.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

