SCARF readies Walk to End Parvo

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation will stage the fourth annual Walk to End Parvo, Oct. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., at VanDemark Farm, 2401 S. VanDemark Road.

The goal is to raise funds to purchase parvo and distemper immunizations for the more than 400 dogs who pass through the Shelby County Animlal Shelter each year.

Advance registration can be made at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt if participants register by Sept. 16. Onsite registration will begin at 9 a.m., Oct. 1.

Walkers are welcome to take their dogs along, provided they show the pets’ current vaccination records. No retractable leases will be permitted.

The Walk to End Parvo is a noncompetitive, leasurely walk. Door prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m.

Nonwalkers can contribute at the website.

For information, visit the website.