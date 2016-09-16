Mrs. Strickland to speak at Dem dinner

SIDNEY — Frances Strickland, the wife of former Ohio governer and current U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland, will speak at a Shelby County Democrats fundraising dinner, Democratic Fall Fling, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.

The event will be at Earl’s island Pavilion, along state Route 362 in Lake Loramie State Park, Minster.

Tickets cost $20 and are available in advance at 492-1366. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and cash bar.

Also appearing at the event will be Janet Garrett, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, and Tanyce Addison, who is running for election to the state school board.

“I certainly look forward to hearing Frances Strickland speak,” said local Democratic Party Committee Chairman Tom Kerrigan. “She is a talented and motivating speaker.”

Dr. Frances Strickland — she earned a Doctor of Philosophy in educational psychology from the University of Kentucky — worked for many years in a public school system as an educational psychologist. She authored a screening test for kindergarten-age children and a children’s book, “The Little Girl Who Grew Up To Be Governor,” based on the life of the first female governor of Kentucky, Martha Layne Collins.

As First Lady of Ohio, Frances served as the chairwoman of the Family and Children First Council, comprising state-agency leaders that help families seeking government services. Her work also focused on education, the environment and renewable energy.

Garrett, of Oberlin, is “a retired teacher, union member and lifetime member of the middle class,” according to her website. “Janet is not seeking a career as a politician. She is seeking to be a change agent for Washington,” the website says.

“She truly aspires to represent the interests of working Ohioans,” Kerrigan said.

Addison, of La Rue, is a retired teacher.

By Patricia Ann Speelman [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

