Rosewood seeks teachers’ art

KETTERING — Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, has announced a call for entries for “Art Ed: An Art Educators’ Exhibition.”

Exhibited annually since 2011, “Art Ed” is dedicated to celebrating the artwork created by the region’s art educators. Entry must be an original work in any media, two- or three-dimensional, must have been made in the last 10 years and be able to fit through the 34-inch by 79-inch doorway. Work previously exhibited at Rosewood Gallery is not eligible. Completed entries comprising an emailed image and entry form will be accepted through Nov. 5.

An entry form is required and is available at playkettering.org/gallery. There is no entry fee for this competition, but entrants must be professionally teaching art in the Dayton area during the exhibition dates. The exhibit runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 30. The opening reception will be in conjunction with the Rosewood Art Centre’s A Rosewood Holiday Open House, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend the opening to vote for their favorite artworks. People’s Choice Awards totaling $300 will be announced the following week.

For information, call 937-296-0294.