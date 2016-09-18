Falls prevention event set

SIDNEY — Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley and Sidney Hometown Pharmacy will present a Falls Prevention Awareness Day event, Sept. 22.

Consumers can take their lists of medications to the pharmacy, 130 W. Russell Road, between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pharmacist Bob Curlis will be available to discuss the medications and provide information about possible drug interactions and which drugs may cause dizziness or increase the risk of falling.

Participants will receive a goody bag from Catholic Social Services that will include literature with tips for preventing falls and staying safe at home.

The program is open to the public. Participants don’t have to be regular customers of Sidney Hometown Pharmacy.

September is National Falls Prevention month.