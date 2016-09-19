Billing, Rhodes set date

ANNA — Tiffany Nicole Billing, of Anna, and Adam Daniel Rhodes, of Bluffton, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Oct. 22, 2016, in Wapakoneta.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Lori and Greg Billing, of Anna. She graudated from Anna High School in 2007, from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and from the Ohio State Beauty Academy as a cosmetologist.

Her fiance is the son of Nancy and Roger Rhodes, of Bluffton. He is a 2007 graduate of Bluffton High School.