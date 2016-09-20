Prairie Days needs volunteers

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks needs volunteers to help with its 16th annual Prairie Days festival scheduled for Sept. 24-25 at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

The following volunteer opportunities are available:

• Parking cars.

• Assisting in the children’s craft tent with making pioneer hats, constructing herb bouquets, dipping candles and other crafts.

• Helping people on and off the horse-drawn wagon.

• Squeezing juice by sorghum press.

To volunteer, call 937-548-0165 or email [email protected]