Antique tractors to plow field

ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village and the Massey Collector’s Association will host “The Great Planting Northwest Ohio,” Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Sauder Village in Archbold.

During this two-day event, Massey Collectors will gather with their antique tractors and farm implements to plow, disc and plant winter wheat on 100 acres of farmland around Sauder Village. Massey collectors and other antique tractor-lovers from throughout the Midwest are expected to participate and watch this farming demonstration of days-gone-by. Nearly 100 antique tractors and farm implements are expected to be used during this two-day event. There will also be antique tractors on display, a tractor give-away and a Friday evening banquet. Advance registration is required for the banquet.

Collectors of Wallis, Massey Harris, Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractors are all invited to participate in “The Great Planting Northwest Ohio,” but advance registration is required at 309-238-8698.

There is no charge for specatators to watch the planting in the fields.