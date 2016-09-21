Mary Kay awards car

DALLAS — Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Monica Goubeaux, of Versailles, has earned the use of the exclusive Mary Kay pink Cadillac, an iconic symbol of success, the most coveted incentive awarded by Mary Kay.

Goubeaux picked up her new pearlized pink Cadillac XT5 crossover, her sixth Mary Kay career car, at Dan Hemm Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram in Sidney, Aug. 13. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a pink Cadillac by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.

Goubeaux began her Mary Kay business as an independent beauty consultant in 2003 and as a direct result of her accomplishments, became an independent sales director in 2009. As an independent sales director, she chooses to provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay independent beauty consultants and offers her customers Mary Kay products.

Along with earning her sixth career car, Goubeaux and team member Lacie Reeser, independent beauty consultant, represented Darke County among more than 27,000 Mary Kay independent beauty consultants at Mary Kay’s annual seminar, Aug. 2-6, in Dallas, Texas.

At the seminar, Goubeaux was recognized for leading her unit to excellence, joining the ranks of the elite in the $350,000 Unit Club, reserved for units completing at least $350,000 in retail sales in one fiscal year. Goubeaux was also named 18th in her national area’s Court of Sales, and 20th in the Court of Sharing. By accomplishing all three of these feats, Goubeaux became one of just 37 other independent sales directors in the Sapphire Seminar to achieve the Triple Star, which includes thousands of independent sales directors and beauty consultants.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Monica-Goubeaux.jpg