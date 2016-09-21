La Comedia presents ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre has opened the hit Broadway musical, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

It will run through Oct. 29 at the theater, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.

This jukebox musical with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Murtix captures the memorable day in 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis when four rock n’ roll legends made music history. This was the only occasion Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash played together, and it has come to be known as one of the greatest jam sessions of all time.

This exciting show features an extremely talented cast and is unlike anything ever produced at La Comedia. The cast not only portrays the legendary performers, but plays and sings every note of every song as their impromptu band rocks the house with hits, including “Great Balls Of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On.”

Kavan Hashemian takes the role of Presley. Gavin Rohrer plays Lewis. Dan Grgic appears as Cash and Snake Osburn portrays Perkins. Others in the cast are Chris Kramer as Sam Phillips, Max Bezanson as Jay Perkins; Ben Hill ans Fluke; and Bradley Farmer as Dyane. The production was directed by Chris Beiser. Music director was Osburn. Geoffrey D. Fishburn designed the lighting. Emercita Erb coordinated the costumes.

Before the performance, audiences enjoy La Comedia’s a gourmet buffet. Adult tickets range from $59 to $75, tickets for children 11 and under are $30.

Call 800-677-9505 or visit www.lacomedia.com for tickets.

