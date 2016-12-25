FL auxiliary makes donation

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Post No. 355 Auxiliary donated 42 cans of coffee, four large jars of creamer and 18 throws to homeless veterans.

The donation was made Hilda Siegel on behalf of the club during the fall conference in Fort Recovery in November. Funding for the items came in part from poppy sales, which netted $613. Siegel reported the donation during the auxiliary’s Dec. 12 meeting.

It was also reported that the club had provided 220 ditty bags and that another 200 would be needed next year.

Norma Siegel reported that the auxiliary has 148 members. The goal for the year is 167.

Norma Toller reported that she and Norma Siegel had visited and delivered gifts to several members and had sent cards to several others.

It was announced that Buckeye Girls State reservations must be made by the end of January.