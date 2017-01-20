Put pie on Monday’s menu

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dessert-lovers across the nation have a cherished holiday coming up on January 23.

It’s National Pie Day, and, simply put, it’s a day to celebrate the beloved pie. But it’s about more than just chowing down on pies. It’s about sharing them, too.

That leads us to the Pie Police, a group of volunteers that formed years ago at the National Pie Championships, and they have been a hit ever since.

“They would guard the pie buffet in a fun-loving and joking manner,” says Linda Hoskins, executive director, American Pie Council. “People love the Pie Police so much that we began making T-shirts and hats. This year for National Pie Day, we encourage everyone to honor the all-popular Pie Police by giving the gift of pie to a local hometown hero,” says Hoskins. “Stop by your local police or fire department and let these local heroes know that you appreciate all they do for your community.”

In addition to that, there are so many ways to celebrate:

• If baking a pie doesn’t fit into your schedule, stop by your favorite pie shop or grocery store and take home a gift of love and joy for the whole family.

• Indulge your co-workers with the gift of pie.

• Welcome new neighbors you might not have met yet. It will give you a chance get to know them and establish a friendship.

• Use pie as a thank-you gift.

• Spend time with your children and bake a pie together. You’ll make great memories, and your children will be so proud to serve the pie for dessert.

• Have a bake sale and raise money for your favorite charity.

Whether it’s apple, lemon merengue or cherry, pies have long been an American tradition, and since 1986 the American Pie Council has sponsored National Pie Day as a way to raise awareness, enjoyment and consumption of pies. Not that this time-honored dessert needs any help with its popularity. Ninety percent of Americans agree that a slice of pie represents one of the simple pleasures in life. And pie just isn’t for after-dinner dessert. Thirty-five percent of Americans say they’ve had pies for breakfast. Pies as lunch (66 percent) and midnight snacks (59 percent) also have a popular following.

Bakers of all skill levels are invited to enter the National Pie Championships to be in Orlando this spring. Entry forms are posted at www.piecouncil.org.

The American Pie Council is the only organization committed to maintaining America’s pie heritage, passing on the tradition of pie-making and promoting America’s love affair with pie. The APC offers personal, professional and commercial memberships. For information, visit www.piecouncil.org.

